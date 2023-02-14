Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paul Hamilton VBSS Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 9]

    Paul Hamilton VBSS Gun Shoot

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230214-N-NH267-1478 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Cody McDonald, from Spring Creek, Nev., reloads an M500 shotgun during a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) gun shoot on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7641407
    VIRIN: 230214-N-NH257-1478
    Resolution: 4686x3218
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul Hamilton VBSS Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    Arleigh Burke
    Gun Shoot
    Paul Hamilton
    M500
    CSW

