230214-N-SN516-2010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2023) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter from the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 lands during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 20:19
|Photo ID:
|7641396
|VIRIN:
|230214-N-SN516-2010
|Resolution:
|5574x3716
|Size:
|837.88 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT