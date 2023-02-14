230214-N-SN516-1140 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2023) The crew aboard the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship the USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) send supplies to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 20:19 Photo ID: 7641393 VIRIN: 230214-N-SN516-1140 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 864.78 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.