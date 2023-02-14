230214-N-XX566-1105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Fire Control Technician 3rd Class Brandon Chung fires a shot line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7641390
|VIRIN:
|230214-N-XX566-1105
|Resolution:
|3879x5819
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, Chung-Hoon RAS [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
