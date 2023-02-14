Chung-Hoon RAS

230214-N-XX566-1105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Fire Control Technician 3rd Class Brandon Chung fires a shot line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

