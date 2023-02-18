Wayne E. Meyer Flight Quarters

230218-N-MK109-1032 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors show their chocks and chains to the crew of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

