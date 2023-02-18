230218-N-SN516-1078 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Shaw, from Kingstree S.C., signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 19:45
|Photo ID:
|7641378
|VIRIN:
|230218-N-SN516-1078
|Resolution:
|6479x4319
|Size:
|986.89 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT