230215-N-XX566-1104 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2023) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) sails alongside a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (MKI ARG) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (13th MEU) are conducting combined expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, demonstrating unique high-end war fighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection and readiness. Operations include integrated training designed to advance interoperability between the two groups while simultaneously demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 18:51 Photo ID: 7641305 VIRIN: 230215-N-XX566-1104 Resolution: 4479x2986 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz ESF Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.