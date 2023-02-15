Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz ESF Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Nimitz ESF Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230215-N-XX566-1245 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2023) Landing craft air cushions (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, currently embarked with amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), perform expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, Feb. 15, 2023 in the South China Sea. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (MKI ARG) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting combined ESF operations, demonstrating unique high-end war fighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection and readiness. Operations include integrated training designed to advance interoperability between the two groups while simultaneously demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 18:51
    Photo ID: 7641304
    VIRIN: 230215-N-XX566-1245
    Resolution: 4957x3305
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz ESF Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz ESF Operations
    Nimitz ESF Operations
    Nimitz ESF Operations
    Nimitz ESF Operations
    Nimitz ESF Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESFExcellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT