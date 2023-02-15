Nimitz ESF Operations

230215-N-XX566-1394 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2023) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, currently embarked with amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) perform expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, Feb. 15, 2023 in the South China Sea. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (MKI ARG) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (13th MEU) are conducting combined ESF operations, demonstrating unique high-end war fighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection and readiness. Operations include integrated training designed to advance interoperability between the two groups while simultaneously demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

