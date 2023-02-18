230218-N-SJ665-1008 Fairfax, Va. (Feb. 18, 2023) Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell performs a solo with the Commodores Jazz Ensemble. The Commodores perform at musical events in the local DMV area every year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|7641281
|VIRIN:
|230218-N-SJ665-1008
|Resolution:
|4470x2984
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at George Mason University Jazz Festival [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
