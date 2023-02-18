Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at George Mason University Jazz Festival [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at George Mason University Jazz Festival

    FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230218-N-SJ665-1007 Fairfax, Va. (Feb. 18, 2023) Musician 1st Class Justin Mendez performs with the Commodores Jazz Ensemble. The Commodores perform at musical events in the local DMV area every year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 7641280
    VIRIN: 230218-N-SJ665-1007
    Resolution: 5861x3913
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US 
    This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at George Mason University Jazz Festival [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jazz
    Navy Band
    Navy
    Commodores
    Navy Music

