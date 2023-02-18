U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at George Mason University Jazz Festival

230218-N-SJ665-1003 Fairfax, Va. (Feb. 18, 2023) The Commodores Jazz Ensemble plays for the final concert for the GMU Jazz Festival. The Commodores perform at musical events in the local DMV area every year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|7641276
|VIRIN:
|230218-N-SJ665-1003
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
