230218-N-SJ665-1001 FAIRFAX, Va. (Feb. 18, 2023) Chief Musician Shawn Purcell performs with the Commodores Jazz Ensemble for the GMU Jazz Fest. The Commodores perform at musical events in the local DMV area every year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|7641274
|VIRIN:
|230218-N-SJ665-1001
|Resolution:
|5672x3545
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at George Mason University Jazz Festival [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT