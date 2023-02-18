230218-N-SJ665-1001 FAIRFAX, Va. (Feb. 18, 2023) Chief Musician Shawn Purcell performs with the Commodores Jazz Ensemble for the GMU Jazz Fest. The Commodores perform at musical events in the local DMV area every year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 7641274 VIRIN: 230218-N-SJ665-1001 Resolution: 5672x3545 Size: 2.22 MB Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at George Mason University Jazz Festival [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.