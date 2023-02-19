Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), commanding general, greets a first responder from Los Angeles County at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye to assess current operations, and visit U.S. military personnel, first responders, and allies during their humanitarian mission following the 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6, in southern Türkiye. TF 61/2, commanded by Brig. Gen. Priddy, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. Sixth Fleet is supporting requirements from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and coordinating all U.S. military operations at Incirlik Air Base following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 14:54 Photo ID: 7641271 VIRIN: 230219-M-GU107-1412 Resolution: 3666x3444 Size: 7.47 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of State Visits Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.