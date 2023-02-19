Secretary of State Antony Blinken assists military personnel loading trucks at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye to assess current operations, and visit U.S. military personnel, first responders, and allies during their humanitarian mission following the 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6, in southern Türkiye. Task Force 61/2, commanded by Brig. Gen. Priddy, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. Sixth Fleet is supporting requirements from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and coordinating all U.S. military operations at Incirlik Air Base following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 7641267 VIRIN: 230219-M-GU107-1368 Resolution: 4968x3429 Size: 5.21 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of State Visits Incirlik Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.