    Secretary of State Visits Incirlik Air Base [Image 2 of 6]

    Secretary of State Visits Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken assists military personnel loading trucks at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye to assess current operations, and visit U.S. military personnel, first responders, and allies during their humanitarian mission following the 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6, in southern Türkiye. Task Force 61/2, commanded by Brig. Gen. Priddy, operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. Sixth Fleet is supporting requirements from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and coordinating all U.S. military operations at Incirlik Air Base following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 7641267
    VIRIN: 230219-M-GU107-1368
    Resolution: 4968x3429
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    NAVEUR
    EUCOM
    MARFOREUR/AF
    Task Force 61/2
    TURKIYEHADR

