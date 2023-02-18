Soldiers conduct Winter Warfare Training during Arctic Forge 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Seney, infantryman with Charlie Troop, 3-71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepares to step off during ski familiarization training at Arctic Forge 23 on Sodankylä Garrison, Finland, Feb 18, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

