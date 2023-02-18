Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Sailors Set Fueling Hose [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Paul Hamilton Sailors Set Fueling Hose

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230218-N-NH267-1131 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Jackie Marone, center, and Machinist's Mate 1st Class Richard Franco, right, set a fueling hose aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 18, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 04:38
    Photo ID: 7641090
    VIRIN: 230218-N-NH257-1131
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Sailors Set Fueling Hose [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hose
    Fuel
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    MM
    GSM

