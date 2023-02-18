230218-N-NH267-1131 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Jackie Marone, center, and Machinist's Mate 1st Class Richard Franco, right, set a fueling hose aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 18, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7641090 VIRIN: 230218-N-NH257-1131 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.34 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Sailors Set Fueling Hose [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.