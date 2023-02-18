USS Paul Hamilton Corpsman Checkup

230218-N-NH267-1056 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Manuela Delva, right, utilizes a stethoscope on Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Quaticia Dozier aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 18, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 02.18.2023