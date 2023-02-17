USS Paul Hamilton Black History Month Celebration

230217-N-NH267-1022 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Command Master Chief Damien Brown, left, and Retail Service Specialist Seaman Cedric Barnes cut a cake to celebrate Black History Month aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 17, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 [Image 7 of 7]