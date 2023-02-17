Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Black History Month Celebration [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Paul Hamilton Black History Month Celebration

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230217-N-NH267-1022 ARABIAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Command Master Chief Damien Brown, left, and Retail Service Specialist Seaman Cedric Barnes cut a cake to celebrate Black History Month aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Feb. 17, 2023, in the Arabian Sea. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 04:40
    Photo ID: 7641086
    VIRIN: 230217-N-NH257-1022
    Resolution: 4413x3001
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

