    Iron Fist 23 Training in Defensive Postures [Image 4 of 5]

    Iron Fist 23 Training in Defensive Postures

    HIJUDAI, JAPAN

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, right, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Yoshikazu Nishida, the commanding officer of the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, left, visit U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st MEU, conducting defensive posturing for Iron Fist 23 at Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 19, 2023. U.S. Marines with the 31st MEU and soldiers with 1st ARDR conducted bilateral defensive posturing to increase their ability to operate in austere environments. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    IMAGE INFO

