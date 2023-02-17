Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 14 of 18]

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A professional development panel answers questions during a mentorship seminar on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2023. Total Force Airmen and cadets from both the U.S. Air Force Academy and Air Force ROTC attended professional development seminars and various discussion panels on rated retention, aviation recruitment, and mentorship on the second day of Accelerating the Legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 20:43
    Photo ID: 7640956
    VIRIN: 230217-F-BI574-0017
    Resolution: 5003x3024
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    STEM
    Black History Month
    DOTA
    ATL

