‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Lt. Col. James Harvey, Official Documented Tuskegee Airman (second from left), and Airmen listen during an Accelerating the Legacy leadership seminar on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2023. Total Force Airmen and Air Force ROTC cadets attended professional development seminars and various discussion panels on rated retention, aviation recruitment, and mentorship on the second day of Accelerating the Legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

