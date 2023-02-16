‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. James Harvey, documented original Tuskegee Airman (right), joins in a fireside chat with Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, during the Accelerating the Legacy 2023 banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

