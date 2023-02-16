‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. James Harvey, documented original Tuskegee Airman, joins in a fireside chat with Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Maj. Saj El-Amin, moderator and 99th Airlift Squadron flight attendants flight commander, during the Accelerating the Legacy 2023 banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

