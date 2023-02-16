U.S. Air Force Capt. Nic Young, Accelerating the Legacy committee president and C-17 pilot, greets Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, upon his arrival at the Accelerating the Legacy 2023 banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023. The event was established in 2020 in response to the call for change in the Air Force following Gen. Brown’s white paper titled, “Accelerate Change or Lose.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 20:42 Photo ID: 7640948 VIRIN: 230216-F-BI574-4048 Resolution: 5650x3631 Size: 9.85 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.