    'Accelerating the Legacy 2023' honors the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy through aviator development, student outreach

    ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nic Young, Accelerating the Legacy committee president and C-17 pilot, greets Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, upon his arrival at the Accelerating the Legacy 2023 banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023. The event was established in 2020 in response to the call for change in the Air Force following Gen. Brown’s white paper titled, “Accelerate Change or Lose.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 7640948
    VIRIN: 230216-F-BI574-4048
    Resolution: 5650x3631
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker
    TAGS

    CSAF
    STEM
    Black History Month
    DOTA
    ATL

