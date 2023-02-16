Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 4 of 18]

    ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Moore, 15th Airlift Squadron commander, greets Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, during his arrival for Accelerating the Legacy 2023 event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 7640946
    VIRIN: 230216-F-BI574-2645
    Resolution: 4634x3373
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker
    CSAF
    STEM
    Black History Month
    DOTA
    ATL

