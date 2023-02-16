U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, speaks with Airmen from the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron upon his arrival for Accelerating the Legacy Feb. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Minihan attended Accelerating the Legacy, a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event to honor the past, develop the present, and promote the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 20:42 Photo ID: 7640945 VIRIN: 230216-F-BI574-2278 Resolution: 5619x3331 Size: 8.79 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.