A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals in Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, Feb. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Minihan attended Accelerating the Legacy, a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event to honor the past, develop the present, and promote the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 7640944 VIRIN: 230216-F-BI574-2161 Resolution: 5964x3534 Size: 8.51 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.