U.S. Air Force Airmen arrive for Accelerating the Legacy Feb. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 7640938 VIRIN: 230216-F-BI574-0213 Resolution: 5840x3351 Size: 8.27 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.