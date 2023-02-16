‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Harvey, a Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, speaks with Capt. Nic Young, 437th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment flight commander, during Accelerating the Legacy Feb. 16, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

