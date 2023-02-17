Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

Retired Lt. Col. James Harvery, Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, attends a mentorship panel during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7640901
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-DY094-0057
|Resolution:
|4616x3366
|Size:
|661.1 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
