Retired Lt. Col. James Harvery, Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, attends a mentorship panel during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7640901 VIRIN: 230217-F-DY094-0057 Resolution: 4616x3366 Size: 661.1 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.