General Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, Brig. Gen. Konata Crumbly, Georgia Air National Guard director of the Joint Staff, and Col. Terrance Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, sit on a mentorship panel during the Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the legacy of Tuskegee Airmen, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7640900 VIRIN: 230217-F-DY094-0041 Resolution: 3478x2319 Size: 776.9 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.