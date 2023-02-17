Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 4 of 8]

    Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn Weber 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Capt. Jazmind Hill, KC-135 Stratotaker instructor pilot, moderates a mentorship panel with Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, Brig. Gen. Konata Crumbly, Georgia Air National Guard director of the joint staff, and Col. Terrance Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 19:58
    Photo ID: 7640899
    VIRIN: 230217-F-DY094-0040
    Resolution: 4571x2904
    Size: 848.6 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Air Force
    One Team One Fight
    Air Force Diversity
    JBC ACCELERATE

