Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

Capt. Jazmind Hill, KC-135 Stratotaker instructor pilot, moderates a mentorship panel with Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, Brig. Gen. Konata Crumbly, Georgia Air National Guard director of the joint staff, and Col. Terrance Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

