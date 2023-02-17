Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

Frank Benjamin, 19th Air Force financial management, discusses rated diversity improvement studies during Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the legacy of Tuskegee Airmen, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

