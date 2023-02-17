Captain Brandon Vasey, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, delivers the Joint Base Charleston mission brief during Accelerating the Legacy on Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7640895 VIRIN: 230217-F-DY094-0021 Resolution: 5017x3432 Size: 1.32 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.