Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

General Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, delivers remarks during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 on Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023.

Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US