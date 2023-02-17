General Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, delivers remarks during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 on Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 17, 2023.
Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7640894
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-DY094-0006
|Resolution:
|4609x2872
|Size:
|855.64 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Accelerating the Legacy 2023 honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT