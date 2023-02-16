‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. James Harvey, documented original Tuskegee Airman, left, joins in a photo with U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., before the Accelerating the Legacy 2023 banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2023. The event is a platform for minority Airmen to learn from experienced leaders and mentors, connect with other Airmen from different backgrounds and career fields, and gain valuable career insight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

