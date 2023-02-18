Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers conduct Winter Warfare Training during Arctic Forge 2023

    Soldiers conduct Winter Warfare Training during Arctic Forge 2023

    SODANKYLä, FINLAND

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Army Soldier with Charlie Troop, 3-71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attaches a ski to his boot during winter warfare training at Arctic Forge 23 on Sodankylä Garrison, Finland, Feb 18, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 17:02
    Photo ID: 7640655
    VIRIN: 230218-A-CQ023-130
    Resolution: 6262x4175
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: SODANKYLä, FI 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct Winter Warfare Training during Arctic Forge 2023, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Winter Warfare Training
    ArcticForge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT