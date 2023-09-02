Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE [Image 3 of 12]

    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kenyel Jones 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The Soldiers of the entire 500th Military Intelligence Brigade rose to the test today at the beautiful Bellow Surf Spot in Waimanalo, Hawaii. The Mungadai Challenge put the stamina and fortitude of all Battalions within the Brigade to the test, including the 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 205th Military Intelligence Battalion, 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, and Pacific Titans HHC, 500th MIB-T.

    The competition consisted of grueling tasks such as a half-mile run, carrying a 165lb litter, a water bucket challenge, filling and carrying sandbags, and a medicine ball toss and run, with a trivia question at the conclusion of each event. It was a demonstration of teamwork and determination. In the end, the Pacific Titans HHC, emerged victorious, completing the course in a time of 40 minutes. Congratulations to all who participated and pushed themselves to new heights!

    US Army Photo By Sgt. Kenyel Jones

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 7640614
    VIRIN: 230209-A-CS893-108
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Kenyel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mungadai PT Challenge
    Mungadai PT Challenge
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE
    MUNGADAI PT CHALLENGE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PT
    Mungadai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT