Mungadai PT Challenge

The Soldiers of the entire 500th Military Intelligence Brigade rose to the test today at the beautiful Bellow Surf Spot in Waimanalo, Hawaii. The Mungadai Challenge put the stamina and fortitude of all Battalions within the Brigade to the test, including the 715th Military Intelligence Battalion, 205th Military Intelligence Battalion, 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, and Pacific Titans HHC, 500th MIB-T.



The competition consisted of grueling tasks such as a half-mile run, carrying a 165lb litter, a water bucket challenge, filling and carrying sandbags, and a medicine ball toss and run, with a trivia question at the conclusion of each event. It was a demonstration of teamwork and determination. In the end, the Pacific Titans HHC, emerged victorious, completing the course in a time of 40 minutes. Congratulations to all who participated and pushed themselves to new heights!



US Army Photo By Sgt. Kenyel Jones

