230217-N-MZ309-1219 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) pose for a photo on the flight deck. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

