230217-N-MZ309-1179 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) attach a cargo hook to an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, HSC-5, and Helicopter Sea Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 12:31 Photo ID: 7640519 VIRIN: 230217-N-MZ309-1179 Resolution: 6565x4377 Size: 948.48 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.