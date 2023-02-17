230217-N-IX644-1119 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Seaman Jayden Barker, right, passes supplies to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Seaman Nathan Trujillo, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), during a replenishment-at-sea with the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

