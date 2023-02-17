230217-N-IX644-1025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Tyson Jones, left, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), move supplies during a replenishment-at-sea with the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

