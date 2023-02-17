230217-N-IX644-1079 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, drops off cargo nets from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during a replenishment-at-sea with the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.