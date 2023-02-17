230217-N-IX644-1037 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Ensign Tyler Rea, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), scans mail during a replenishment-at-sea with the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

