230217-N-EL850-1367 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) look for foreign object debris on the flight deck after a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7640475 VIRIN: 230217-N-EL850-1367 Resolution: 2127x1519 Size: 645.81 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 17 of 17], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.