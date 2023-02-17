Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 17]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230217-N-EL850-1036 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley, assigned to the USS George H.W Bush (CVN 77), takes a photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 11:01
    Photo ID: 7640473
    VIRIN: 230217-N-EL850-1036
    Resolution: 2182x1559
    Size: 740.83 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

