230217-N-EL850-1167 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Dieon Dupont, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Maxie Quezada, both assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), attach a cargo hook to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

