230217-N-EL850-1103 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) move cargo hooks on the flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Feb. 17, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

